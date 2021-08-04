cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Twice this week, the IDF fired flares along the border with Lebanon after suspicions of infiltrations were reported along the border fence. No infiltrations into Israeli territory were identified in either incident.Wednesday marks one year since the explosion at the Beirut Port, in which over 200 people were killed and thousands were wounded.

Several rockets have been fired towards Israel in recent months.

Three weeks ago two rockets were fired towards Israel, setting off incoming rocket sirens in communities along the border including Rosh Hanikra, Shlomi, Kabri and Hanita.

One rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system and the other struck an open field. There were no injuries or damage; the IDF said that there were no special instructions for residents. The military said it responded with tank shells toward the Wadi Hamoul valley from where the rockets had been fired.

Gantz said at the time that Lebanon was responsible for the rocket fire.

“The one responsible for the night shooting is the Lebanese state, which allows terrorist acts from inside its territory. The State of Israel will act in the face of any threat to its sovereignty and its citizens and will respond in accordance with its interests, at the relevant time and place,” he warned.

In May, during Operation Guardian of the Walls, a dozen rockets were fired into Israel from the same area in Lebanon, causing several people to be injured while running for shelter.

For the first time since the Second Lebanon War in 2006, incoming rocket sirens were activated in the southern Galilee region, as well as the Haifa suburbs of Kiryat Bialik and Kiryat Motzkin after four rockets were fired.

The IDF fired back toward the source of the rocket launch in Lebanon with some 22 tank and artillery shells.

Several days earlier, six rockets were fired from Rashaya Al Foukhar, north of Kfar Choub in southern Lebanon. All fell short of the border and landed inside Lebanese territory and the IDF fired back toward the source of the rocket launch in Lebanon with some 22 tank and artillery shells.