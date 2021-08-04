Three rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel on Wednesday afternoon, setting off rocket sirens in Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi and Tel Hai, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. Two rockets fell near Kiryat Shmona and one fell within Lebanese territory.The IDF responded shortly afterwards with tank fire towards the site where the rockets were fired from. No special instructions have been issued to residents of northern Israel. The mayor of Kiryat Shmona ordered shelters to be opened.
Some six artillery shells were fired by the IDF towards an open area in Lebanon located north of Metula, according to Hezbollah-affiliated reporter Ali Shoaib.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz were updated about the rocket fire while in the Knesset plenum. Bennett will receive regular updates as needed.It is as of yet unclear who fired the rockets.
RAW FOOTAGE: 3 rockets were just fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. 2 rockets landed in Israel, and 1 fell inside Lebanon.In response, our artillery forces fired into Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Sf3754RqRU— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 4, 2021
Looks like an impact outside the city pic.twitter.com/Dx4YSuonFp— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) August 4, 2021
Twice this week, the IDF fired flares along the border with Lebanon after suspicions of infiltrations were reported along the border fence. No infiltrations into Israeli territory were identified in either incident.Wednesday marks one year since the explosion at the Beirut Port, in which over 200 people were killed and thousands were wounded.
Several rockets have been fired towards Israel in recent months.
Three weeks ago two rockets were fired towards Israel, setting off incoming rocket sirens in communities along the border including Rosh Hanikra, Shlomi, Kabri and Hanita.
One rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system and the other struck an open field. There were no injuries or damage; the IDF said that there were no special instructions for residents. The military said it responded with tank shells toward the Wadi Hamoul valley from where the rockets had been fired.
Gantz said at the time that Lebanon was responsible for the rocket fire.
“The one responsible for the night shooting is the Lebanese state, which allows terrorist acts from inside its territory. The State of Israel will act in the face of any threat to its sovereignty and its citizens and will respond in accordance with its interests, at the relevant time and place,” he warned.
In May, during Operation Guardian of the Walls, a dozen rockets were fired into Israel from the same area in Lebanon, causing several people to be injured while running for shelter.
For the first time since the Second Lebanon War in 2006, incoming rocket sirens were activated in the southern Galilee region, as well as the Haifa suburbs of Kiryat Bialik and Kiryat Motzkin after four rockets were fired.
The IDF fired back toward the source of the rocket launch in Lebanon with some 22 tank and artillery shells.
Several days earlier, six rockets were fired from Rashaya Al Foukhar, north of Kfar Choub in southern Lebanon. All fell short of the border and landed inside Lebanese territory and the IDF fired back toward the source of the rocket launch in Lebanon with some 22 tank and artillery shells.
It is still unclear who fired the rockets early on Tuesday morning but the IDF believes it to be the same Palestinian militants who fired the rockets in May. Hezbollah is not suspected to be behind the rocket fire.
In a recent interview, Col. Raz Haimlich, Commander of the Artillery Corps Fire Brigade 411th “Keren” Battalion, told The Jerusalem Post that with the Lebanese economy in free-fall, the IDF is concerned that there may be an increase of incidents along its northern border.
“The Lebanese economy is not good, and that can lead to things happening on the border,” he said.Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is set to deliver a speech on Saturday evening to mark the anniversary of the Second Lebanon War.The rocket fire also comes as tensions remain high in the region after an Israeli-managed tanker was targeted by an Iranian drone strike, killing a British and a Romanian civilian. Officials from the United States, Israel and the United Kingdom have warned that they will respond to the attack. Iran denies any involvement in the incident.On Tuesday, a tanker was hijacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, with the hijackers leaving the vessel on Wednesday. Foreign reports