Britain warns of non-piracy 'incident' underway off UAE coast

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday it was aware of a non-piracy "incident" underway off the coast of Fujairah, part of the United Arab Emirates.

The warning notice, based on a third party source, advised vessels in the area to exercise extreme caution.

The Maersk Messina (Singapore flag), Asphalt Princess (Panama flag), and an unnamed tanker are in the area, according to MarineTraffic.

The United States, Israel and Britain have blamed Tehran for an attack last week on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman.The Front Crown and Golden Brilliant, both located nearby are listed as "Not Under Command", meaning that through some exceptional circumstance, they are unable to maneuver and are therefore unable to keep out of the way of another vessel.Tzvi Joffre contributed to this article.