Rocket fired from Gaza intercepted over Sderot third night in a row

This is the fourth rocket fire towards Israel from the Gaza Strip since Operation Guardian of the Walls in May.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 21:20
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A rocket, fired from the Gaza Strip, was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system over the southern city of Sderot Sunday night, in the third straight day of rocket attacks against Israel.
No injuries or damage were reported. It was the fourth rocket fired at Israel from Gaza Strip since Operation Guardian of the Walls in May.
Shortly before the rocket fire on Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi warned that the IDF would "protect the Gaza border and will not accept any violation of [Israel's] sovereignty of any kind. We are vigorously attacking for every violation and we will continue to do so, and if they escalate, Hamas and the Gaza Strip will pay a heavy price."
The rocket fire comes after the IDF struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night after a rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel on Saturday evening.
Sunday also marked the anniversary of the completion of Israel's unilateral disengagement from the Gaza Strip in 2005.


