Israeli Air Force strikes southern Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets are attacking targets in southern Lebanon early on Thursday morning, the IDF Spokesperson has confirmed.

The IDF statement confirmed that the air force targeted areas "from which rockets were fired during the dat at the State of Israel...another target was also attacked in the area from which rockets were fired in the past.

The attacks come in response to rockets fired into Israel on Wednesday afternoon, which landed close to Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.

This is the fourth round of IDF attacks against southern Lebanese targets since rockets were fired into Israel on Wednesday.

"IDF attacks will continue and even intensify in the face of terrorist attempts against the State of Israel and its citizens," the statement continued.

"The State of Lebanon is responsible for what happens in its territory. The IDF warns of continued attempts to harm Israeli citizens and their sovereignty."