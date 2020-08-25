The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Rohingya hold 'silent protest' on anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 25, 2020 10:23
Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh held a "silent protest" on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of clashes between Rohingya insurgents and Myanmar security forces that set off a huge movement into Bangladesh of people seeking safety.
More than 1 million Rohingya live in the world's largest refugee settlement in southern Bangladesh, with little prospect of returning to Myanmar, where they are mostly denied citizenship and other rights.The refugees said that because of the novel coronavirus they would not hold a mass gathering to mark what they call "Remembrance Day." Authorities say 88 cases of the virus have been found in the camps and six people have died.
Three years ago, Rohingya insurgents raided 30 police posts and an army base in Myanmar's Rakhine State, killing at least 12 members of the security forces.
The Myanmar military crackdown that followed forced 730,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh, joining more than 200,000 already there.
"We were forcibly driven out from our motherland to the world's largest refugee camp," Rohingya groups said in a statement.
The United Nations said the crackdown by the Myanmar military was carried out with genocidal intent.
Myanmar denies genocide, saying its forces were engaged in a legitimate campaign against the Rohingya insurgents, and it was the insurgents who were responsible for most of the violence, including the torching of villages.
The refugees said Rohingya had faced "hidden genocide" in Myanmar for decades and they appealed to the United Nations and other organizations to declare what happened in 2017 genocide.
"Please stand with innocent Rohingya, and then hopefully we can return to our home," they said in the statement.
In some rare good news for the refugees, Bangladesh said on Monday it would soon lift a ban on high-speed mobile internet in the camps that authorities imposed last year citing concern that social media would be used to stir panic.
Israeli parents to pay half of school services for upcoming year
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,888 new cases - 424 in serious condition
Public transport to run at 75% capacity during peak school travel times
60-year-old killed in assault at Jerusalem yeshiva
AstraZeneca starts trial of antibody treatment for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 09:26 AM
Portland police declare 'riot' as protesters light fire at offices
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 08:55 AM
Coronavirus cabinet votes to extend existing gathering directives
Qatari envoy to visit Gaza amid lockdown, heightened tensions
Stabbing in central Israel last week may have been terrorist attack
Tunisia announces technocratic government without politicians
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 02:12 AM
6 magnitude earthquake shakes buildings in Costa Rica's capital – repor
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 01:28 AM
At least two people seriously injured in airstrike in Gaza - report
Bill mandating companies report gender pay gap passes
233 IDF soldiers sick with coronavirus
Virgin Atlantic Airlines will give passengers coronavirus insurance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by