cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Russia will expel an Austrian diplomat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after Vienna ordered one of Russia's diplomats to leave the country over what an Austrian newspaper said was a case of economic espionage.An Austrian Foreign Ministry spokesman said earlier that Vienna was expelling a Russian diplomat for breaching the Vienna Convention governing diplomats' privileges and immunities.