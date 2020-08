Earlier on Friday Alexander Murakhovsky, the head doctor at the hospital treating Navalny in the city of Omsk, said traces of industrial chemical substances had been found on the 44-year-old's clothes and fingers.

Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, is in a serious condition after drinking tea on Thursday morning that his allies believe was laced with poison.

Officials from the Health Ministry of a Siberian region where of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being treated in hospital said on Friday that a police laboratory had found a chemical substance of an industrial nature on his hair and hands.