Sa'ar forwards Knesset bill to revoke residency of terrorists

New Hope leader MK Gideon Sa'ar submitted a bill to the Knesset plenum to deny citizenship and permanent residency to terrorists and terrorist operatives.The Interior Ministry currently does not have the proper authority to revoke the status of a permanent resident, unless its under "exceptional circumstances," regardless of past history of terror. The exceptional circumstances do not contain any mention of terrorist activity,."The bill presented today will put an end to the absurdity, given that the interior minister will have the authority to revoke citizenship and residency, and will help restore deterrence, governance and internal security," New Hope said in a statement.