The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Sa'ar forwards Knesset bill to revoke residency of terrorists

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 18, 2021 12:26
New Hope leader MK Gideon Sa'ar submitted a bill to the Knesset plenum to deny citizenship and permanent residency to terrorists and terrorist operatives.
The Interior Ministry currently does not have the proper authority to revoke the status of a permanent resident, unless its under "exceptional circumstances," regardless of past history of terror. The exceptional circumstances do not contain any mention of terrorist activity,.
"The bill presented today will put an end to the absurdity, given that the interior minister will have the authority to revoke citizenship and residency, and will help restore deterrence, governance and internal security," New Hope said in a statement.
Young man injured in Gaza mortar barrage launched at Erez crossing
Three suspects arrested for assaulting clergymen in Jerusalem's Old City
IDF attacks anti-tank unit in Gaza
IDF thwarts PIJ terrorists preparing to send rockets into Israel
More than 52,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza - UN aid agency
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2021 01:07 PM
Four Jews attack Arab-Israeli resident in Haifa
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2021 12:51 PM
IDF strikes homes of Hamas operatives; 12 homes targeted in last 24 hours
Knesset speaker rejects delaying presidential election
Suspect arrested for threatening N12 journalist
Coronavirus in Israel: 16 new cases, 0.2% of tests positive
Coronavirus in Israel: 20 new cases, 0.4% of tests positive
Attempted shooting, stabbing, explosive terror attack thwarted in Hebron
UAV approaching Israeli-Jordanian border shot down by IDF
State of emergency in Lod extended for 48 hours
Homemade bomb thrown in Jerusalem; clashes at crossing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by