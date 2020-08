cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen intercepted and destroyed on Sunday a remotely controlled explosive-laden boat in the south of the Red Sea, state news agency (SPA) reported.The boat was launched by Iran-aligned Houthis from Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said, according to SPA.