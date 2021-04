Davidi said he still supported Yamina and endorsed Bennett's effort to form the next government. Sources in Yamina said he could still leave to become a minister for the party when a government is formed.

Former MK Idit Silman, who was eighth on the list that won seven seats, will join instead, bringing the number of women who will be sworn in to a record of 31.

