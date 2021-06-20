Sderot teenager suspected of raping classmate

Police arrested a 19-year-old resident of Sderot on Friday on suspicion of raping a high school classmate two years ago. The aforementioned classmate reportedly attempted to commit suicide over the weekend.After her family found her in her room, the alleged victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be released on Sunday.Police are also investigating whether educators or welfare office employees were aware of the incident at the time and failed to report it, as they are legally required to.The suspect's arrest has been extended until Thursday. He denies the allegations against him.