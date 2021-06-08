Settlers expelled from Gaza settlements to protest at MK Orbach's house

Hundreds of settlers who were expelled from their homes during the 2005 Disengagement and are part of the Religious Zionist Party will protest in a demonstration at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening in front of Yamina MK Nir Orbach's house, Maariv reported.Many of these settlements, such as Gush Katif, were forcibly evacuated during Israel's unilateral withdraw from the Gaza Strip.Earlier in the day, Orbach announced his decision to vote in favor of the new change coalition led by Yamina head Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid.