The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Settlers expelled from Gaza settlements to protest at MK Orbach's house

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 8, 2021 16:38
Hundreds of settlers who were expelled from their homes during the 2005 Disengagement and are part of the Religious Zionist Party will protest in a demonstration at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening in front of Yamina MK Nir Orbach's house, Maariv reported.
Many of these settlements, such as Gush Katif, were forcibly evacuated during Israel's unilateral withdraw from the Gaza Strip.
Earlier in the day, Orbach announced his decision to vote in favor of the new change coalition led by Yamina head Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid.
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout, 2 arrested - WATCH
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 04:26 PM
Northern streams in Israel polluted, hikers warned not to enter
United Torah Judaism leader Moshe Gafni calls Bennett evil
Nir Orbach announces he will vote in favor of change gov't
Family of officer who died in prison wants bereaved family recognition
Security Cabinet to discuss reinstating Jerusalem flag march
Two infiltrators who snuck into Israel returned to Lebanon by IDF
Man accused of committing sexual offenses with his two minor daughters
Giuliani pressed Ukrainians to probe Biden allegations in 2019 call - CNN
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 03:07 AM
NATO's secretary-general says China doesn't 'share our values'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 01:29 AM
Haredi news site blurs out face of Merav Michaeli from coalition picture
Jerusalem building on fire, tenants trapped inside
UN MidEast official: Ceasefire is 'fragile,' avoid 'provocations'
Blinken 'actively' considering envoy for closing Guantanamo prison
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2021 08:18 PM
Ohana announces intention to override police cancellation of flag march
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by