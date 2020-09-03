Several sections and streams of the Jordan River found to be contaminated

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that several streams and sections of the Jordan River were found to be contaminated.The source of the contamination is unknown at this point, and the Health Ministry has advised the public not to enter the contaminated areas that may pose a danger. The following sections and streams were found to be temporarily dangerous:The Hasbani River (area of the Maayan Baruch bridge), Nachal Gilabon (Devora waterfall), Majarasa, Yehudiya, Meshushim River, Tzalmon, Hachamisha bridge, Huri bridge and the Ateret Fortress.