Israel Prize denial to pro-BDS math professor to undergo review

Israel's High Court of Justice ruled on Sunday evening that the new Education Minister, Yifat Shasha-Biton, will have 21 days to decide whether to overturn her predecessor's decision to deny the Israel Prize from Weizmann Institute mathematics professor, Oded Goldreich.The ruling came after the Israel Prize committee filed an appeal to the High Court about former minister Yoav Gallant's decision to deny the prize from Goldreich due to his political views, a decision which Gallant finalized last week.The initial decision to deny Prof. Goldreich the award came after the far-right group Im Tirzu published a report which found Goldreich's signature on a petition in which he and 522 others called to boycott academic institutions in Judea and Samaria, the most notable of which is the University of Ariel.The report also focused on a 2019 letter that he signed along with 240 Israeli and Jewish academics, calling on the German government to reject a resolution which equates the BDS movement with antisemitism.