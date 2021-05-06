Four Palestinians to be charged with diverting European aid to terrorism

Four Palestinians are expected to be indicted for funneling European humanitarian aid to the terrorist group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Thursday.

Charges are set to be brought against the suspects to the Judea Military Court in the coming days.

The PFLP’s “method of deception,” as the Shin Bet called it, worked in several European countries, bringing in millions of euros, much of which was used to commit acts of terror.

The Shin Bet, together with the IDF and police, found that the funding was sent to Palestinian organizations in the West Bank, particularly one called Health Work Committees, that are affiliated with the PFLP, which is designated a a terrorist organization by the EU, US, Canada, and others.

The Shin Bet staid it has materials documenting the lengths to which the organizations went to mislead European countries, including diverting large sums of money from European governmental institutions to terrorism. The Palestinian NGOs generated reported reports of fictional projects, false documents, forged bank authorizations and more.

Among the uses of the European funds were to fund attacks and buildup of forces, pay the families of PFLP terrorists, salaries for activists, recruitment activities, spreading the group’s ideology.

“The extensive financial activities promoted by the PFLP. Is part of a long line of terrorist actions that were stopped by the Shin Bet in recent years,” a senior source in the security agency said. “The PFLP is a murderous terrorist organization that, among other attacks, is responsible for the bombing in 2019 that murdered Rena Schnerb while she was hiking with her family.”

The four suspects are Tisir Abu Sharbak, 47, of Ramallah, a PFLP member and the Health Work Committees’ accountant; Saeed Abdat, 46, from Ramallah, a PFLP member and the Health Work Committees’ former accountant; Amro Hamuda, 46 from Al-Bira, a PFLP member and former procurement manager for the Health Work Committees; and Hoani Rashmawi, 63 of Tzahor, a citizen of Spain who was in charge of fundraising in Europe for the Health Work Committees.

In 2014-2021, the governments of Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, Germany, France, Norway, Switzerland and the EU provided over 200 million Euros to the PFLP’s NGO network, including to the Health Work Committees, according to research by NGO Monitor, an Israeli think tank focused on the sources and uses of civic society organizations’ funding.

NGO Monitor found connections between 70 NGO officials and the PFLP, including some who were directly involved in Schnerb’s murder.

NGO Monitor president Gerald Steinberg said “for 20 years... the Europeans continued to turn a blind eye to the clear terror links, claiming ‘there was no evidence’... Now that the details are in full view, perhaps the governments will finally freeze these funds and establish evaluation mechanisms that are consistent with the principles of good governance, transparency and due diligence.”