Six individuals were arrested by Israel Police in Jerusalem on Tuesday for attacking a passerby on Jaffa Street, Haaretz reported.According to the report, what instigated the attack was a conversation between a group of people who asked a passerby questions to determine if he spoke Hebrew or Arabic, and when he responded with the latter, they began attacking.Additionally, Haaretz added, dozens of youth yelled "Death to Arabs" across the center town area of Jerusalem earlier in the evening.