Smotrich to government: You won’t have the courage to annex

Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich addressed the Knesset on Sunday and told the incoming government that “you won’t have the courage to annex (the West Bank).”



Smotrich said that “the State of Israel is more important than anything else” and vowed he will not begrudge the upcoming government any successes it might have. He also expressed his admiration to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who, he said, “is paying a heavy price for this government” and wished that Gantz’s “good intentions will become a reality.”