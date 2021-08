Some 200 daycare workers are protesting in front of the Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv, Ynet reported on Monday.

The caretakers are protesting the shortage of manpower in daycares for toddlers up to the age of three, as well as the lack of a clear outline to guide the daycares during the Coronavirus pandemic.

As part of their demands for a clear outline, the protesters threatened to not return to activity following the Jewish holiday period.