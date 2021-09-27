Temple Mount: 3,000 visitors over Sukkot anger Palestinians

Some 3,000 people have visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem so far during the Sukkot holiday, according to Temple Mount activists.
Former MK Yehuda Glick was denied access to the site after being warned by police earlier this month to cease breaking the Temple Mount's rules.
Palestinians expressed anger at what they claim is a slowly creeping change in the status quo, as some visitors prayed openly and waved Israeli flags.
دائرة الأوقاف الإسلامية في القدس: "الاحتلال حول المسجد الأقصى لثكنة عسكرية كاملة والوضع داخله سيء جدًا". pic.twitter.com/uTKIEn106B— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 27, 2021