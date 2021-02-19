Some 65,000 Israelis did not quarantine due to technical issue - report

The Israeli government has recently changed the policy for vaccinated people, deciding that individuals who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will not be required to enter quarantine after being exposed to patients.

This required the Health Ministry to update its messaging system used to notify people who need to enter quarantine via SMS. However, updating the system led to the technical malfunction resulting in tens of thousands roaming the streets freely when they should have been quarantined.

Some 65,000 Israelis who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 and came in contact with a confirmed patient did not enter quarantine due to a malfunction in the SMS notification system, N12 reported Friday evening.