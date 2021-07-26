COVID: Spain, Kyrgyzstan added to list of prohibited countries for travel

Due to rising rates of coronavirus in Spain and Kyrgyzstan, they have been added to the list of countries that Israelis are now no longer allowed to visit until further notice, the Knesset's Constitutional Committee approved on Monday.

In doing so, the two join a list that already includes the countries of Uzbekistan, Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, and Russia.

In addition, the committee agreed not to approve adding to the list the following countries: Georgia, Turkey, Cyprus and the United Kingdom.