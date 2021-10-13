The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

'Squid Game' becomes most-watched series in Netflix history

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 04:52
Netflix's "Squid Game" became the most-watched series in the company's history Wednesday morning, surpassing 111 Million viewers since its debut on September 17th. 
The South Korean hit show follows down-on-his-luck Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) and other indebted, downtrodden civilians who are all selected to participate in a series of Korean childhood games, with a handsome cash reward for the winners and life-or-death consequences for the losers. 
Netflix plans to invest $500 Million USD in South Korean content over the course of 2021.
US to open border with Canada starting in early November
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 05:09 AM
Biden aide says North Korea should 'refrain from escalatory actions'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 03:00 AM
North Korea's Kim says US and South Korea threaten peace
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 02:48 AM
US: "Abraham Accords don't substitute a two-state solution."
Biden, Kenya President Kenyatta to hold White House meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 02:20 AM
Israel defeats Moldova 2-1 in World Cup Qualifiers
Stones thrown at IDF Fighters in Samaria
Twitter says no signs US Rep. Maxine Waters' account was hacked
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 01:07 AM
Anthony Blinken asks Yair Lapid to be wary of China.
  • By BARAK RAVID/WALLA
  • 10/13/2021 12:50 AM
US asks judge to keep accused Capitol rioter in jail ahead of trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 12:38 AM
Yair Lapid Meets With US VP Kamala Harris
  • By YNET
  • 10/13/2021 12:16 AM
US, Israel, UAE to launch working groups at trilateral meeting on Wed
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 12:12 AM
EU coordinator of nuclear talks to visit Iran -Iranian foreign ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2021 11:11 PM
US condemns cross border attack from Syria against Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2021 10:29 PM
Russia to test COVID-19 vaccine in form of nasal spray
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2021 10:08 PM
