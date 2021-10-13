Netflix's "Squid Game" became the most-watched series in the company's history Wednesday morning, surpassing 111 Million viewers since its debut on September 17th.

The South Korean hit show follows down-on-his-luck Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) and other indebted, downtrodden civilians who are all selected to participate in a series of Korean childhood games, with a handsome cash reward for the winners and life-or-death consequences for the losers.

Netflix plans to invest $500 Million USD in South Korean content over the course of 2021.