Stabbing attack reported at Lion's Gate

A stabbing attack was reported at Lion's Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday afternoon.

The suspect came to the gate where he was trying to stab police officers The terrorist was neutralized and immediately arrested by other police officers, a police spokeswoman stated.

According to police, one of the officers was lightly injured from a firing squad during efforts to neutralize him at the scene.

MDA medics and paramedics arrived at the scene to provide medical care to a 19-year-old man with an injury in his calf after receiving reports about the attack.

