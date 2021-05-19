Steinitz: IDF must temporarily take over Gaza to disarm Hamas

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, an observer on the security cabinet, called for the IDF to temporarily take over Gaza for a few weeks in order to disarm Hamas, in an interview with Ynet on Wednesday."We will have no escape one day from a temporary takeover of Gaza, which has heavy prices," said Steinitz to Ynet. "This day did not come for all sorts of reasons. I think this day will come, if not now, then in the coming years.""No one will disarm Hamas unless we do it by force," added Steinitz. "This idea of taking over Gaza to completely dismantle terrorist organizations has heavy costs. That is why I understand the people who think differently from me and who object to the idea of one day doing a ground invasion and the collapse of the Hamas regime."