Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim dead at 91

Born into a Jewish family, Sondheim has written and composed for many notable musicals throughout his career.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 00:13

Updated: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 00:53
Stephen Sondheim (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Stephen Sondheim
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Stephen Sondheim, one of musical theater's most famous composer-lyricists, died on Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut.
Sondheim, born in New York City in 1930 into a Jewish family, has written and composed for some of the most notable musicals throughout the 20th century, including West Side Story, Assassins, A Little Night Music, Merrily We Roll Along, Company, Sweeney Todd, Follies, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods and Gypsy
For all his work, which spans over six decades, Sondheim's awards include nine Tonys, eight Grammys, an Oscar, a Laurence Olivier Award and a Pulitzer Prize. Many of the musicals he composed have gone on to have feature film adaptations, with another adaptation of West Side Story being released this coming December.
Sondheim's death was announced by F. Richard Pappas, his lawyer and friend, who described the Broadway songwriter's passing as "sudden," according to the New York Times. He also stated that the day before, he had Thanksgiving dinner with his friends.
Sondheim only began his artistic career when he first met fellow theater lyricist Oscar Hammerstein, and would often ask him for feedback on music he wrote for school, Vanity Fair reports. He then went on to collaborate with Leonard Bernstein on West Side Story at 27 years old, arguably one of the most famous musicals he has worked on.
The Broadway composer has been consistently praised for his work, with The Guardian describing Sondheim as "raising the status of the musical."


