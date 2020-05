Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen has sent an official letter to Twitter asking the company to suspend the account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, N12 reported.This came after a series of tweets by Khamenei, slamming Israel and comparing it to the coronavirus.In the letter, Farkash-Hacohen claimed that this series of tweets was against the company policy, and as such needed to be removed.