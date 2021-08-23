Suspect arrested as police investigate 2015 Ashdod gang rape

Israel Police arrested the main suspect in a suspected gang rape which took place in 2015, after an investigation was opened when the now 21-year-old woman filed a complaint.

The woman told investigators that when she was 14, she took a taxi to Ashdod and was drugged by her driver who then took her to a hotel and took advantage of her condition to commit serious sexual offenses against her.

The suspect, a 36-year-old resident of Ashdod, then invited his friends to the hotel room and they also committed sexual offenses against the girl.