Price tag attack reported in Palestinian village near Ariel

A suspected price tag attack was reported in the Palestinian village of Marda, north of Ariel, in the West Bank on Wednesday morning, according to Israel Police.

Munif Khafash, the head of the Marda village council, told the Palestinian WAFA news agency that Israelis entered the village and damaged the tires of five vehicles, as well as writing death threats and hateful slogans on the walls of several houses.

Photos reportedly from the scene showed graffiti reading "price tag" and "destroy the enemies and not the Jews," as well as slashed tires.

The IDF and Israel Police are preparing to enter the village to collect evidence.