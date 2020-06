This is a developing situation.

A suspected hit-and-run was reported in east Jerusalem near the neighborhoods of Shuafat and Pisgat Ze'ev on Monday evening. A police officer was injured lightly in the incident and the vehicle involved escaped from the scene. The background of the incident is being investigated by Israel Police.Magen David Adom reported that two individuals were injured in the incident and transferred to the Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center in light condition.