Taliban delegation ends discussions with US delegation in Doha

Taliban representatives ended their discussions with a US delegation in Doha and have begun a meeting with European Union representatives, Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported on Sunday.

The conference was a first face-to-face meeting at a senior level since Washington pulled its troops from Afghanistan

On Friday, officials told Reuters that the high-level US delegation will include officials from the State Department, USAID and the US intelligence community, and will press the Taliban to ensure continued safe passage for US citizens and others out of Afghanistan and to release kidnapped US citizen Mark Frerichs.