The Taliban have stepped up their campaign to defeat the US-backed government as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of conflict.

A regional US commander said late last month the United States had increased air strikes to counter growing Taliban attacks, a move condemned by the Islamist group.

Taliban militants have switched strategy from targeting rural areas of Afghanistan to attacking provincial cities, in response to increased US air strikes after the United States said it was ending its longest war, three militant commanders said.