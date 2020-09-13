The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Teachers Union demands that all schools enter lockdown

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 13:10
The Teachers Union demanded on Sunday that the government close down all schools during the expected upcoming lockdown, taking issue with the current plan to allow special education to remain open.
"It is inconceivable that we will all be sitting closed in our homes and only special education teachers will go to schools and kindergartens," said Yafeh Ben David, Director-General of the Teachers Union, in a letter to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.
Ben David stressed that special education schools cannot avoid contact and closeness between staff and students and these schools serve children from multiple cities and districts, warning that this could lead to an increase in infections among the general public and the staff and children.
