Teachers Union demands that all schools enter lockdown

"It is inconceivable that we will all be sitting closed in our homes and only special education teachers will go to schools and kindergartens," said Yafeh Ben David, Director-General of the Teachers Union, in a letter to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

Ben David stressed that special education schools cannot avoid contact and closeness between staff and students and these schools serve children from multiple cities and districts, warning that this could lead to an increase in infections among the general public and the staff and children.

The Teachers Union demanded on Sunday that the government close down all schools during the expected upcoming lockdown, taking issue with the current plan to allow special education to remain open.