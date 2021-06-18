Temple Mount: Clashes break out between Israeli security and Palestinians

Footage from the scene shows Palestinians throwing rocks at a group of Border Police officers, who responded with rubber bullets.



شاهد: قوات الاحتـ ـلال تطلق النار على المصلين في المسجد الأقصى المبارك، ووقوع عدد من الإصابات pic.twitter.com/mc3mam0Hch June 18, 2021 Three injuries have been reported, and one man can be seen carried off for medical care by the Red Crescent.



الهلال الأحمر بالقدس: 3 إصابات تم نقلها للمستشفى بعد مواجهات داخل المسجد الاقصى المبارك. pic.twitter.com/KqdjtzWPs8 June 18, 2021

This is a developing story. According to Palestinian media, a few men have been arrested.

Clashes have broken out between Israeli security forces and Palestinians on the Temple Mount on Friday, according to Palestinian media.