Temple Mount: Clashes break out between Israeli security and Palestinians

Footage from the scene shows Palestinians throwing rocks at a group of Border Police officers, who responded with rubber bullets.
Three injuries have been reported, and one man can be seen carried off for medical care by the Red Crescent.
شاهد: قوات الاحتـ ـلال تطلق النار على المصلين في المسجد الأقصى المبارك، ووقوع عدد من الإصابات pic.twitter.com/mc3mam0Hch— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 18, 2021
الهلال الأحمر بالقدس: 3 إصابات تم نقلها للمستشفى بعد مواجهات داخل المسجد الاقصى المبارك. pic.twitter.com/KqdjtzWPs8— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 18, 2021
According to Palestinian media, a few men have been arrested.This is a developing story.