3 people confess tampering brakes to keep cable car open – Italian media

According to the prosecutor Olimpia Bassi, the three, Luigi Nerini, 56, the owner of the company that operated the cable car – which belongs to local authorities – the director of the service Gabriele Tadini, 63, and Enrico Perocchio, 51, an engineer, purposefully decided to deactivate the emergency brakes in order to hide some malfunctioning in the structure which would have prevented it from operating.

“Persuaded that the cable would never break, they decided to take a risk, which that unfortunately resulted in a fatal outcome for the 14 people who were on the Mottarone cable car on Sunday,” Bassi said according to the Italian daily La Stampa. “The scenario we have reconstructed is grave and disconcerting.”

The accused “have admitted their responsibilities,” Colonel Alberto Cicognani, regional commander of the Italian police force Carabinieri said, La Stampa further reported.

The emergency brake is supposed to prevent a cable car gondola from falling back in case the pulling cable breaks. While it is not clear how the steel cable with a 3 cm diameter broke on Sunday, the brakes were deactivated.

“According to our investigations, this was motivated by the need to avoid continuous disruptions of the cable car service,” Bassi further said. “Some maintenance work had been carried out but it had not completely resolved the problems. The system evidently had anomalies and would have required more substantial maintenance work which would have kept the cable car closed.”

The bodies of Amit Biran, 30, his wife Tal Peleg, 27, their two-year-old son Tom and her grandparents Barbara Cohen Konisky, 71, and Itshak Cohen, 82, are going to be airlifted to Israel on Wednesday afternoon. The other victims included four couples, including an Iranian national, and a five-year-old child.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The only survivor of the tragedy, five-year-old Eitan Biran , remains in critical conditions at the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin.

The doctors believed that his father Amit might have embraced him and protect him with his body, allowing him to survive. The physicians have expressed cautious optimism about the condition of the child and on Tuesday afternoon they began the process to reduce the sedating drugs in order to wake him up.

An update about his condition in expected over the course of the day on Wednesday.