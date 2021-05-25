The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israeli boy who survived Italy’s cable car crash starts to wake up

The doctors are cautiously optimistic but say that the life of 5-year-old Eitan Biran is still in danger * Bodies of the other Israeli victims to be airlifted and buried in Israel on Wednesday.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 25, 2021 19:08
A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021. (photo credit: ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021.
(photo credit: ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Italian doctors at the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin began Tuesday the process of waking up Eitan Biran, the five-year-old Israeli boy who is the only survivor of the cable car crash near Lake Maggiore that on Sunday killed 14 people, including Eitan’s father, mother, little brother and great-grandparents.
“He had a peaceful night and his conditions are stable,” Giovanni La Valle, director of the Città della Salute, the health complex that includes the Regina Margherita Hospital said according to the Italian daily La Repubblica. “For this reason, the medical team initiated the process of reawakening him through the gradual reduction of the medicines that are keeping him sedated. It will take some time to see some response.”
La Valle added that the hospital’s psychologists are working with the anesthesiologists to be ready to care for the child when he wakes up.
“We are feel more optimistic than yesterday,” he said.
However, Dr. Giorgio Ivani, director of the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital said than in spite of “a cautious optimism,” Eitan’s life is still in danger.
The boy’s aunt Aya Biran, also a doctor, who lives in Italy with her husband and their two daughters, is at the side of the child, together with her parents and other relatives who came from Israel.
On Wednesday, the bodies of the Israeli victims, Amit Biran, 30, his wife Tal Peleg, 27, their two-year-old son Tom and her grandparents Barbara Cohen Konisky, 71, and Itshak Cohen, 82, will be airlifted to Israel where they are going to be buried. The other victims included four couples, including an Iranian national, and another child.
The Biran family lived in the city of Pavia, where Amit was about to complete his medicine degree. Barbara and Itshak were visiting them from Israel.
Amit also worked for the security service of the Jewish Community of nearby Milan. Italian Jewish institutions have started a fundraising campaign to help Eitan.
Italian investigators are carrying out an initial probe to understand how the lead cable the lead cable snapped of the cable car snapped and why a safety brake mechanism failed to activate.
The prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspected involuntary manslaughter and negligence. According to initial media, investigators are also exploring the possibility that the crash was caused by a human error. 


Tags italy death disaster
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Blinken's Mideast mission is of critical importance - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by