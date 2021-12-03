Three Israelis arrested for kidnapping of Jaljulya man

Three Israelis were arrested for the kidnapping of a Jaljulya resident in the early hours of Friday morning.

The captive's father filed a report to Israel Police stating his son was kidnapped. The arrests were made following an undercover investigation by Israel Police.

Police located and the three kidnappers, all in their 20s, in Nahariya, where the captive was found severely wounded.

The three will be brought today before the Petah Tikva District Court in order to extend their arrests.