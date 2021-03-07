Three Palestinian fishermen killed off Gaza coast - report

Three Palestinian fishermen were killed off the coast of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to Palestinian media.
Some Palestinian media sources are blaming Israel for the incident.the IDF is not responsible for the incident, and our indications show that their deaths were caused by an explosion inside Gaza."The military released a statement saying that, "
This is a developing story.
This morning, fishermen were reportedly killed off the coast of Gaza.The IDF is not responsible for the incident, and our indications show that their deaths were caused by an explosion inside Gaza.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 7, 2021
