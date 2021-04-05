The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'Joint List would have recommended Lapid had New Hope done so too'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 5, 2021 21:43
Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi said on Monday that his party would have recommended that Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid be tasked with forming the next government had Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party recommended him as well. 
"We waited today to see the number of recommendations for Yair Lapid," Tibi said. "Unfortunately, when we got here the picture became clearer and although Lapid is the most worthy candidate out of the three, he does not seem to have the required number of recommendations."
"If the previous delegation [New Hope] had supported him, and our vote were decisive, we would not have deprived him in our votes of the possibility of forming a government. I suggest the possibility should continue to be taken it into account," he added.


