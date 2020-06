Anti-racism protesters pulled down the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol on Sunday and threw it into the harbor, triggering a debate about Britain's imperial past.

A toppled statue of a 17th Century English slave trader will be retrieved from the harbor and exhibited in a museum, Bristol City Council said on Wednesday.Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said Colston's statue would be retrieved and displayed alongside Black Lives Matter placards from the recent protest so the 300 year story of slavery and the fight for racial equality could be better understood.