Transportation Minister Michaeli pushes off car safety reform for a year

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli requested from the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on Tuesday that the obligation to install a new safety system that warns against forgetting kids in cars be postponed until June 2022.The obligation was supposed to go into effect on August 1st.The original decision, made by then-transportation minister Miri Regev, was widely lauded, but was also criticized for its steep prices due to the fact that Regev only authorized a small number of systems for use.