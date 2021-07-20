Transportation Minister Michaeli pushes off car safety reform for a year

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli requested from the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on Tuesday that the obligation to install a new safety system that warns against forgetting kids in cars be postponed until June 2022.
The obligation was supposed to go into effect on August 1st.
The original decision, made by then-transportation minister Miri Regev, was widely lauded, but was also criticized for its steep prices due to the fact that Regev only authorized a small number of systems for use.