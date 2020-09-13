The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Trump calls for 'fast trial death penalty' if wounded LA officers die

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 16:51
United States President Donald Trump called for a fast-tracked death penalty conviction for the assailant who shot two police officers in Compton, California on Sunday.
"One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large," LA County Sheriffs said in a statement.The act, which has been shared on social media by both the president and his son, shows an unknown assailant walking up to the officers' car and opening fire before running away from the scene. The LA County Sheriffs said that the gunmen walked up and opened fire "without warning or provocation."

"Please pray for these two Sheriff Deputies. Their lives matter!!! #BlueLivesMatter," said the president's son Donald Trump Jr on Twitter.
To which the president added through a tweet that "if they die, fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this!"
