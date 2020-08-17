The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey's total coronavirus cases rise to over 250,000 -health ministry

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 17, 2020 21:14
ANKARA - Turkey's total number of coronavirus cases rose to more than 250,000, with 1,233 new cases identified in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Monday, as the death toll from the virus neared 6,000.
The data showed 22 people had died in the past 24 hours in Turkey, bringing the death toll to 5,996, while the total number of recoveries rose to 231,971."The majority of new patients can be easily treated. But the spread increases the number of seriously ill patients whose treatment is difficult," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.
Belarusian leader Lukashenko says Germany's Merkel called him -Interfax
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 09:42 PM
879,000 Israelis out of work, up to 15% unemployment expected
Bill to extend budget deadline passes initial reading
Saudi Jazan civil defense: Houthis fired projectile at border village
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 08:29 PM
Coronavirus czar to recommend lockdown for Jewish holidays - report
Palestinian Authority will boycott Dubai 'Expo' exhibition
Coronavirus: Number of serious patients hits 399; death toll up to 692
Health Ministry considers adding UAE to 'green' travel countries
Incendiary balloon reported in southern town of Netivot
Ashkenazi and Oman FM agree to work towards normalization
Australia and France object to release of final Taliban prisoners
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 04:59 PM
Incendiary balloon lands beside preschool, starts fire
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 08/17/2020 04:57 PM
Border Police arrested security guard involved in Qalandiya shooting
Lapid to Post: Netanyahu is only PM who leaves DM, FM in dark
Trump defends US Postal Service changes, supports more in-person voting
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 04:29 PM
