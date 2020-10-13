Two arrested in attempt to enter Kalandiya junction

Border Police guarding the entrance to the crossing identified the two suspects approaching the entrance to the crossing on a motorcycle. The police stopped the motorcycle and prevented it from entering.

The two suspects got off the motorcycle and attacked the two border police officers guarding the entrance. The police succeeded in detaining the two suspects, who were then brought in for investigation with the Israel Police.

In addition, the two suspects, Jerusalem residents in their twenties, received a fine for leaving their house without an essential purpose during the lockdown.

Border police arrested two suspects who attempted to cross through an entrance to Kalandiya designated for security personnel only near the crossing on a motorcycle. The two suspects attacked Border Police and were quickly detained.