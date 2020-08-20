The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Two die fighting California lightning fires, tens of thousands flee

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 20, 2020 21:38
Two people were killed fighting lightning-sparked California wildfires, and tens of thousands have evacuated homes as the state scrambles to find more firefighters.
The deaths on Wednesday of a utility worker and helicopter pilot participating in the fire response came after nearly 11,000 lightning strikes hit the state over a 72-hour stretch this week, igniting 367 fires. Authorities are warning all 40 million state residents to be ready to evacuate, if necessary.
At least nine fires raced through hills and mountains adjacent to Northern California's drought-parched wine country about 35 miles (56 km) southwest of Sacramento.
With several joining up, they formed a 131,000 acre (53,000-hectare) "megafire" nearly 10 times larger than New York's Manhattan island across five counties.
Collectively known as the LNU Complex Fire, the fires destroyed at least 105 structures in the Vacaville-Fairfield area. A PG&E utility worker died helping first responders and at least four civilians were injured, according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) spokeswoman.
3 rockets land Gaza after failed attempt to hit Israel
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted and downed drone
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 09:11 PM
The US CDC reports 172,416 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 09:06 PM
German ambulance plane due to leave to pick up Navalny tonight
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 09:02 PM
Hundreds of parents protest outside Justice Minister Nissenkorn's home
French sees 4,711 new COVID infections, close to lockdown record
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 08:39 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Close to 800 people dead since start of pandemic
Iran warns against US push to trigger sanctions 'snapback'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 07:40 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.55 million, death toll at 787,681
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 07:34 PM
Incendiary balloons spark 42 fires in southern Israel
Italy sees 845 new COVID-19 cases, highest since end of lockdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 07:28 PM
TikTok removes 380,000 videos for violating hate speech policy
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 07:22 PM
Rivlin addresses Israel's youth in an open letter following Eilat rape
Iraq is open for US business, prime minister says; Trump eyes oil
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 07:00 PM
UK records second-highest daily COVID cases since June
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 06:28 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by