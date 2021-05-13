The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Two UNRWA schools hit during IDF air strikes on Gaza

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 13, 2021 21:00
Two schools belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) were hit by IDF air strikes, the organization announced on Thursday.
"On 11 and 12 May 2021 two [UNRWA] schools were hit within the context of airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, causing extensive damage to the compound’s western perimeter and to at least 29 classrooms.
"On 12 May 2021 the UNRWA headquarters building in Gaza was hit resulting in damages to the building’s perimeter wall. It is unclear whether the UNRWA building was hit directly or whether the strike was so close that the building suffered damage. All staff report to be safe and well," UNRWA stated.
It noted that all its buildings are clearly marked with an UNRWA flag.
