The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Two US nationals released by Houthi rebels in possible prisoner swap

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 08:06
Two US nationals held by Houthi rebels in Yemen have been released, Omani state media said on Wednesday, in what may have been part of a prisoner swap, with Oman sending flights to Sanaa to return 250 Yemenis from the Gulf state and abroad.
"Under the directions of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the relevant authorities in the Sultanate contacted authorities in Sanaa which agreed to release the Americans and to transfer them to the Sultanate before heading home," Oman state TV said.
The United States welcomed the release of two US citizens, Sandra Loli and Mikael Gidada, from Houthi custody and said the remains of Bilal Fateen would also be repatriated, according to a statement by US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.
Aid worker Loli had been held captive for three years and businessman Gidada one year.
Oman sent two flights to Sanaa to carried back 250 Yemenis who had been receiving treatment in the Gulf state and abroad, the Oman report said.
O'Brien thanked Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said as well as Saudi Arabia's King Salman for their help in securing the release of the two citizens.
"President (Donald) Trump continues to prioritize securing the release and repatriation of Americans held hostage abroad," he said.
Violence between fighters loyal to the Saudi-backed government and Houthi forces has escalated since UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths pressed both parties to agree on a ceasefire deal that would pave the way for broader negotiations to end a war that has killed more than 100,000 people. 


Tags Prisoner swap United States yemen houthi
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,994 new cases, 5.4% of tests positive
Trump's son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, says Melania Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2020 08:17 AM
China's Sinopharm offers experimental COVID-19 vaccines to students
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2020 08:11 AM
Biden and Democrats raised record $383 mln in Sept for White House bid
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2020 08:09 AM
Facebook shuts NZ party's page before polls over COVID-19 misinformation
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2020 08:03 AM
Gamzu: We've reached goals to begin coronavirus lockdown exit plan
Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for taking down Biden story in NY Post
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2020 01:43 AM
Cargo plane crashes in Peru
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID, both he and Melania now clear
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2020 12:33 AM
Fauci says Trump no longer contagious
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2020 11:54 PM
Poll: Trump moves up to statistical tie with Biden in Florida
France's new daily COVID-19 cases above 20,000 again
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2020 09:18 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh: Death toll among military rises to 555
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2020 09:04 PM
France reports more than 9,100 hospitalizations for first time since June
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2020 09:01 PM
US CDC reports 215,194 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2020 08:58 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by