Former justice minister Tzipi Livni announced on Monday evening that she will not run in the upcoming Knesset elections.

To her supporters, she said "I know that Israel is important to you and that you truly believe that I have the power to save it in the next election. Unfortunately, the power to save is not in my hands, so you will not see me on the lists submitted to the Knesset this week, instead the power remains in the hands of us all."