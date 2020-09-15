UAE FM: Normalization 'way forward' for the region

Gargash added that the presence of the United States as a mediator of the country's deal to normalize relations with Israel assures him that the suspension of further annexation of Palestinian lands will hold.

The minister of state for foreign affairs also said it was not the time to revise the Arab Peace initiative, and that it remains the cornerstone of the UAE's commitment to the Palestinian cause.

He said Israel suspending its planned annexation of Palestinian land would stop the two-state solution being undermined. Gargash said a strategic breakthrough is needed but "it will not happen overnight."