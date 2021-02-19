The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UAE says Dubai princess being cared for at home as UN expresses concern

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 19:17
The United Arab Emirates said on Friday that Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai's daughters, was being cared for at home as the UN human rights watchdog asked the UAE for proof that she is alive amid growing international concern about her fate.
The BBC's investigative news program Panorama on Tuesday published a video it said was of Latifa, in which she says that she is being held against her will in a barricaded villa.
"Her family has confirmed that Her Highness is being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical professionals," the embassy of the UAE in London said in a statement.
"She continues to improve and we are hopeful she will return to public life at the appropriate time," said the statement, which was passed to Reuters by the UAE foreign ministry.
It also said that the media coverage was "not reflective of the actual position" of Latifa.
Hundreds protest violence in Arab sector, march to Umm al-Fahm station
US charges two more Oath Keepers with conspiring to storm Capitol
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 07:23 PM
Marilyn Manson under Investigation by LA County for alleged domestic abuse
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 07:04 PM
UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 06:32 PM
Dead Sea hotels designated 'green islands,' allowed to reopen Sunday
Netanyahu visits falafel stand in Or Akiva, promises financial aid
37-year-old pregnant COVID patient delivers baby in emergency C-section
Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 02:26 PM
Chinese fighters buzz Taiwan air zone as it appoints new defense minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 01:24 PM
Coronavirus: Paris to be added to exceptions list for flights to Israel
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,011 new cases, 6.2% tests return positive
Iran FM: Tehran will reverse nuclear actions when US lifts sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 09:56 AM
Myanmar young woman protester dies after being shot in the head last week
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 09:50 AM
Coronavirus: 148,000 Israelis braved winter weather to get vaccinated
WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 07:31 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by