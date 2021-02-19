UAE says Dubai princess being cared for at home as UN expresses concern

The United Arab Emirates said on Friday that Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai's daughters, was being cared for at home as the UN human rights watchdog asked the UAE for proof that she is alive amid growing international concern about her fate.

The BBC's investigative news program Panorama on Tuesday published a video it said was of Latifa, in which she says that she is being held against her will in a barricaded villa.

"Her family has confirmed that Her Highness is being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical professionals," the embassy of the UAE in London said in a statement.

"She continues to improve and we are hopeful she will return to public life at the appropriate time," said the statement, which was passed to Reuters by the UAE foreign ministry.

It also said that the media coverage was "not reflective of the actual position" of Latifa.