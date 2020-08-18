UAE's Gargash: Ties with Israel brings change that will help Arab world

الخطوة الإماراتية الجرئية حرّكت مياهاً ساكنة آسنة، فتغيير المشهد ضروري لتجاوز مصطلحات مؤلمة في ماضي عالمنا العربي كالنكبة والنكسة والحروب الأهلية. ومن هنا، فإنّ المعاهدة تأتي في سياق العديد من المبادرات للسلام و ستحمل في ثناياها تحوّلاً استراتيجياً إيجابياً للعرب. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) August 18, 2020

United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash wrote on his official Twitter account Tuesday that "ties with Israel brings change that will help the Arab world overcome the Nakba and civil wars."Israel and the UAE agreed to a full normalization of relations last week, marking the first peace treaty between Israel and an Arab country in 25 years.The Nakba refers to the Palestinian exodus in 1948 after Israel's War of Independence."Treaty is one of many peace initiatives and will bring 'a positive strategic transformation for the Arabs,'" Gargash wrote.